AP Sports Week in Pictures: Vegas fight, Tour of Flanders and flying feet in Marseille

Associated Press photographers have been there for the biggest stories in sports across the globe over the past week

The Associated Press
Tuesday 02 April 2024 12:04

The super lightweight title fight between Isaac Cruz and Rolando Romero in Las Vegas and the Tour of Flanders produced two of the Associated Press' most memorable sports photos over the past week.

AP photographers were on hand for the biggest sports stories across the globe — and they have the images to prove it.

Among the best of the best: Cruz connecting a left hook to Romero's face and Norway’s Vegard Stake Laengen of UAE Team Emirates riding with the pack through the historic center of Oudenaarde, Belgium.

The selection of premier pics also included Marseille’s Quentin Merlin flipping over Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi in French league soccer, as well as potential NFL receiver Gregory Clayton Jr. performing a broad jump during LSU’s pro day in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The selection was curated by Mark Baker.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

