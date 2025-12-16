Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump orders blockade of 'sanctioned oil tankers' into Venezuela, ramping up pressure on Maduro

President Donald Trump says he is ordering a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” into Venezuela, ramping up pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 December 2025 23:56 GMT
Trump
Trump (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is ordering a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” into Venezuela, ramping up pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

The moves comes after U.S. forces last week seized an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast, an unusual move that followed a buildup of military forces in the region. In a post on social media Tuesday night announcing the blockade, Trump alleged Venezuela was using oil to fund drug trafficking and other crimes.

