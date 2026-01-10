Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show relatives waiting outside prisons as Venezuela frees a handful of detainees

Relatives of jailed opposition figures, activists and journalists waited outside Venezuelan prisons as the government began releasing a small number of detainees nearly a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces.

President Donald Trump said the releases came at Washington’s request and praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

