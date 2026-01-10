Photos show relatives waiting outside prisons as Venezuela frees a handful of detainees
Relatives of jailed opposition figures, activists and journalists waited outside Venezuelan prisons as the government began releasing a small number of detainees nearly a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces.
President Donald Trump said the releases came at Washington’s request and praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
