Watch live as UN Security Council meets following US action in Venezuela

Watch live as the United Nations Security Council meets to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela on Monday (5 January).

On Saturday (2 January), an overnight American military operation saw a “large-scale strike” launched against the nation. At least 32 Cuban officers were killed after being called to assist Venezuela amid the scheme.

During the raid, president Nicolas Maduro was also deposed and captured, alongside his wife Cilia Flores.

Maduro has since arrived in New York at a detention facility where he will await his first court appearance on US criminal charges.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he views the US’s move as setting “a dangerous precedent”.

The 15-member council meeting was requested by Colombia, backed by Russia and China. The council has already met twice over escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela, once in October and once in December.

Meanwhile, fears are mounting that Mr Trump may order military action in Greenland after the US president says he needs the territory “from the standpoint of national security”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Mr Trump to stop the threats whilst Greenland's leader Jens Frederik Nielsen has described the notion of US control over the island as a "fantasy".

Sir Keir Starmer responded to the threats: “Denmark is a close ally in Europe, is a Nato ally and it is very important that the future of Greenland is for the Kingdom of Denmark and for Greenland themselves and only for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark.”