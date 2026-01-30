Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Venezuelan prisoners' families and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Jan. 23-29, 2026

Relatives of prisoners who are considered political detainees held a vigil outside the Rodeo I prison in Guatire, Venezuela. A police helicopter landed at an Air Force base in Guatemala City carrying a shipment of drugs seized at a Guatemalan Pacific port. People caught fish during an annual phenomenon of fish swimming upstream to spawn in the Magdalena River in Honda, Colombia.

___

This gallery was curated by photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

