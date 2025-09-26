Migrants return to Venezuelan, a gold mine rescue and more top photos this week from Latin America

Venezuelan migrants departed Jaque on Panama’s Pacific coast en route to Jurado, Colombia, as they returned home after failing to enter the United States. Yuliana Andrea Agudelo embraced her son Sebastian Agudelo after he was rescued from a gold mine that collapsed, trapping more than 20 miners.
This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach in Mexico City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in