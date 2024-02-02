Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 02 February 2024 06:15

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Jan. 26-Feb, 1, 2024

Venice celebrates the opening of Carnival season, and the world’s largest cruise ship departs Port Miami on its first public cruise. Regions of Spain are hit by a drought. People around the world support Palestinians, while both sides in the Israel-Hamas war bury their dead. Artifacts illegally taken away from Nepal return home, and roses are ready for Valentine’s Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

