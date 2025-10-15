Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Firefighters rescue stranded pup from rising floodwaters in Southern California

A firefighter has rescued a stranded pup from rising floodwaters in Southern California

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 October 2025 19:34 BST

A firefighter braved rising floodwaters to rescue a shivering pup that was stranded Tuesday on debris during a rare October storm in Southern California.

Video shows a Ventura County firefighter climbing down a ladder to reach the dog, which was stuck on reeds on the edge of a flood channel northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials said the 19-pound (8.6-kilogram) female pug or French bulldog mix was cold but otherwise unharmed. She did not have a tag on her collar or a microchip.

The Ventura County Animal Services' website says the approximately 3-year-old dog is staying at the Camarillo Animal Shelter, where she could be adopted as soon as Saturday if her owners are not identified.

