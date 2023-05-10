Jump to content

Vermont governor signs shield bills that protect providers who offer medicated abortion

Vermont’s Republican governor has signed abortion and gender affirmed shield bills into law that include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone

Lisa Rathke
Wednesday 10 May 2023 16:52

Vermont's Republican governor signed abortion and gender affirmed shield bills into law Wednesday that include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone.

The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. Vermont is the first state to protect access to medication abortion in a shield law, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vermont.

