Versace struts confident collection as rumors swirl that the Milan fashion mainstay is on the market

Donatella Versace strutted a confident collection brimming with house codes during Milan Fashion Week on Friday amid speculation that the fashion house is on the market.

No Comment

Versace waved to the crowd at the end of the co-ed Fall-Winter 2025-26 runway show, maintaining silence even as other Italian fashion companies have expressed interest in the fashion empire founded in 1978 by her late brother, Gianni Versace.

Fending off the chill

The show unfurled on a long runway in Milan’s cavernous tram depot. Guests — including Ice Spice — were provided heated seats and warm blankets against the winter chill. Fittingly, the first looks employed thick quilted puffers in a mix of animal and Medusa prints as a wrap, a coiled mini-skirt, and a couture-like gown.

The stiletto-heeled models walked with unusual high-stepping vigor, perhaps against the drafty venue, or perhaps to project energy to prospective buyers.

Sex Appeal

Versace is at her best when projecting sex appeal — and there was that aplenty. Satiny teddies were belted and worn under black business blazers, or beneath a roomy ribbed turtleneck.

Silken dress shirts in archival prints were worn with a leg-baring black ruched skirt for her, and black leather trousers for him. Both finished with studded black gloves.

Built-in corsets were shaped like ice cream cones, colorfully contrasting in primary colors against black garments. They were worn with flouncy skirts and thick-soled boots, or a business trouser and pumps for the unabashed business woman.

Power Woman

Chainmail dresses for her and shirts for him appeared battleworn, with metal mesh and crystal mesh patchworked as if mended and remended. The looks were paired with fierce, spiked caps fastened at the chin.

The story Versace told this fashion week was one of resistance and perseverance. On the runway, nothing projected more power than a straight black trouser with a backless bodysuit, accented simply with a silver belt and chunky bracelets.