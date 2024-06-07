Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 07 June 2024 15:08

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 31 - June6, 2024

Veterans from the U.S., Britain and Canada converged with more than two dozen heads of state and countless others on the beaches of Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

Real Madrid won the Champions League, its 15th trophy.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the results of South Africa’s general elections in Johannesburg.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

