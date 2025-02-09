Finnish designer Yrjö Kukkapuro, whose postmodern chairs graced waiting rooms and museums, dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yrjö Kukkapuro, a renowned Finnish designer whose postmodern style of chairs graced waiting rooms, offices and living rooms across Finland as well as collections in the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has died. He was 91.

His death on Saturday at his home outside Helsinki was confirmed by his daughter, Isa Kukkapuro-Enbom, in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday, as well as a statement from Studio Kukkapuro, where she is the curator. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Almost every Finn has sat on a chair he designed – at a metro station, in a bank, at school, or in a library,” the studio said in a news release. “Yrjö Kukkapuro never stopped designing and coming up with new ideas. Until the very end, he pondered a concept of ​​his new chair, the plan of which was clear in his mind. His assistant didn’t have time to make drawings of the chair.”

In a career spanning more than 70 years, Kukkapuro's chairs were lauded for their comfort, functionalism and ergonomics as well as their design, and featured names like Ateljee, Karuselli-chair, Long Chair and, his most famous, the Experiment.

Designed in 1982, the Experiment chair was considered avant-guarde but ultimately became commercially successful and was seen as a key turning point for the postmodern style of furniture. The Experiment includes decorative, wavy armrests in bright colors, an upholstered back and bottom, and its signature angled seat despite the frame being flat on the ground.

Although initial production ceased in the 1990s, European furniture design brand Hem sought permission from Kukkapuro in 2021 to reproduce it with minor adjustments to the scale and construction.

It retailed for up to 2,399 euros ($2,479) on Hem's website Sunday, where a description called it “timeless, bold, and as compelling today as the day it was created.”

“In the Experiment Chair, Kukkapuro sought to add art to Functionalism, to satisfy romantic tastes alongside meeting essential needs,” the description reads. “The result is startling, authentic, a hero of twentieth-century design.”

Kukkapuro designed his family's studio and home to feature a wave-shaped roof and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Built in the late 1960s for him and his wife, artist Irmeli Kukkapuro, who died in 2022, it's scheduled to become a museum next year.