Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Victoria’s Secret to buy online startup Adore Me for $400M

Victoria’s Secret & Co. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adore Me Inc., a lingerie startup known for its wide array of sizes, for $400 million in cash

The Associated Press
Tuesday 01 November 2022 16:51
Victoria's Secret-Adore Me
Victoria's Secret-Adore Me
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. said Tuesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adore Me Inc., a lingerie startup known for its wide array of sizes, for $400 million in cash.

The move comes as Victoria's Secret aims to become more inclusive and diversify beyond its sexy image of thongs and other come-hither lingerie.

The deal is expect to close by the end of January, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Victoria's Secret said it plans to finance the transaction at closing with cash on hand.

Adore Me, founded in 2011, serves more than 1.2 million active customers and is powered by a proprietary technology platform that features “Home Try-On” and monthly subscription options. Adore Me has long been a leader in extended sizes.

“This acquisition will be a significant accelerant as we pivot toward growth and modernize the foundation of our company with an entrepreneurial mindset that puts technology at the forefront of everything we do," said Martin Waters, CEO, Victoria’s Secret & Co., in a statement. ”In partnering with the incredible team at Adore Me, we will move to the future much faster."

Recommended

Victoria's Secret said in late August that it's forecasting annual sales for this year to decline in the mid to high single-digit range compared to the year-ago sales of $6.78 billion.

In July 2021, L Brands Inc. spun off the Victoria’s Secret business into an independent, publicly traded company. Shares of Victoria's Secret slipped 11 cents to $37.49 in midday trading.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in