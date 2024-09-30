Thai court orders extradition of Vietnam activist who rights groups say will be at risk if returned

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A Thai court on Monday ordered the extradition of a Vietnamese activist detained in Bangkok, despite fears among rights groups that he could be at risk if sent home.

The Bangkok Criminal Court granted Vietnam's request for the extradition of Y Quynh Bdap, who was detained in the Thai capital in June. The co-founder of the Montagnards Stand for Justice group was convicted in absentia in Vietnam in January on allegations that he was involved in organizing anti-government riots in Vietnam’s central highland province of Dak Lak last June.

He now has 30 days to file an appeal of the Bangkok ruling, and the Thai government could also decide diplomatically not to enforce it.

Vietnam has long been criticized by rights groups and others for its treatment of the country’s Montagnard minority, a term loosely used to refer to many predominantly Christian ethnic groups that live in the central highlands and neighboring Cambodia.

Human Rights Watch has said many have been driven to seek asylum in Cambodia and Thailand as Vietnamese authorities have subjected their communities to intimidation, arbitrary arrests and mistreatment in custody.

“Y Quynh Bdap would be at real risk if returned to Vietnam,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, at the time the activist was apprehended.

“Thai authorities should immediately release this prominent religious freedom advocate and refugee. Returning him to Vietnam would be a violation of Thailand’s obligations under Thai and international law,” Lau said.