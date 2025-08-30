Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos of Vietnam preparing to celebrate 80th National Day

Vincent Thian
Saturday 30 August 2025 09:46 BST

Vietnam is getting ready to celebrate its 80th National Day on September 2, marking the Southeast Asian country's independence from French colonial rule in 1945.

In the capital, Hanoi, national flags lined the streets as residents gathered to watch rehearsals for the upcoming military parade. Some wore designs of the red flag with its distinct yellow star, while others painted their faces with the same colors.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in