Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Fulham, Villa win as EPL resumes with tributes to queen

Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered and honored with touching tributes as the English Premier League resumed after a two-week break prompted by the death of the long-serving monarch with wins for Fulham and Aston Villa

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 September 2022 22:09

Fulham, Villa win as EPL resumes with tributes to queen

Show all 4
Britain Soccer Premier League

Steve Cooper and Marco Silva, the respective managers of Nottingham Forest and Fulham, carried wreaths as they led their teams out toward the center circle ahead of a pre-match minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II at the City Ground.

Over at Villa Park, the lights were dimmed, the middle of the field was illuminated, and tributes to the late monarch were displayed on the screens. Later, a soprano sang “God Save the King” in front of the players of Aston Villa and Southampton.

When the clock reached 70 minutes at both matches, fans stood and applauded in memory of the queen — who died last week after 70 years on the throne. Play even briefly stopped.

The queen was remembered and honored with touching tributes as the English Premier League resumed after a two-week break -- prompted by the death of the long-serving monarch -- with wins for Fulham and Villa on Friday.

They were the first two of seven matches taking place in this round of the top-flight from Friday-Sunday, with three games called off because of logistical issues and on safety grounds while authorities make preparations for the queen’s funeral on Monday.

Recommended

The entire round of fixtures was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect.

Fulham took its time to get going after its hiatus, then scored three goals in six second-half minutes in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Forest in an entertaining match between two promoted teams.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Paulinha and Harrison Reed were the scorers in that rush of goals in the lead-up to the hour mark, and Fulham moved up to sixth place.

Forest, which is in next-to-last place, went ahead through Taiwo Awoniyi in the 11th while Lewis O’Brien’s goal in the 77th sparked a tense finish.

Jacob Ramsey was Villa’s match-winner with a 41st-minute goal against Southampton, a victory that further eased the pressure on manager Steven Gerrard after his team’s slow start to the season.

Coming after a battling 1-1 draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Villa climbed to 13th place.

Recommended

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in