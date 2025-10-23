Lithuanian president says Russian military planes violated the Baltic country's airspace

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says Russian military planes violated Lithuania’s airspace on Thursday evening.
Lithuania’s foreign ministry will summon Russian Embassy representatives to protest the violation, Nausėda said in a post on the social media platform X. The incident occurred amid rising tensions in the region. The Baltics are increasingly concerned by neighboring Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in