Lithuanian court convicts the leader of a governing party of inciting hatred against Jews

A Lithuanian court on Thursday convicted the leader of one of the parties in the country's coalition government for making antisemitic comments and fined him 5,000 euros (about $5,800).

The district court in the capital, Vilnius, found that Remigijus Žemaitaitis incited hatred against Jews, grossly downplayed Nazi Germany’s crimes and grossly minimized the Holocaust in an offensive and insulting manner. The punishment fell short of prosecutors' call for him to be fined 51,000 euros (around $60,000) and ordered to pay into a fund for victims of crimes.

The case relates to social media posts and public statements from May and June 2023 in which, among other things, he wrote: “Apparently, for our journalists and local Lithuanian Jews, the demolition of schools in Palestine is yet another pastime?!" He also quoted an antisemitic nursery rhyme and made comments related to events during World War II.

Judge Nida Vigelienė said that “Žemaitaitis chose and used language that was degrading, violated human dignity and demonstrated hatred.”

Žemaitaitis resigned from Lithuania's parliament in 2024, after the country's constitutional court ruled that he had broken his oath and violated the constitution with his statements.

But he returned in an election later last year at the head of the populist Nemuno Aušra party, which went on to enter a coalition government led by the center-left Social Democrats. Žemaitaitis isn't a member of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė.

In Thursday's ruling, the Vilnius court found that his rhetoric exceeded the limits of freedom of expression.

Žemaitaitis, who denies any wrongdoing and is expected to appeal, wasn't present at the hearing. He told reporters afterward that “everybody understands that this is a politicized decision."

The Social Democrats said on Facebook that any form of antisemitism, hate speech or Holocaust denial is unacceptable and incompatible with their values. They said they respect the court's decision, but noted that it isn't yet final.