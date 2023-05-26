Jump to content

Spanish court opens investigation into racist abuse targeting Vinícius Júnior

A Spanish court has opened a judicial investigation into an alleged hate crime perpetrated by the three people arrested this week for racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior during a game

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 May 2023 14:58
Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Spanish court opened a judicial investigation Friday into an alleged hate crime perpetrated by the three people arrested this week for racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior during a game.

Vinícius, who is Black, was subjected to racist taunts on Sunday in Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, which will have parts of its stands closed for the next five games. The Brazil forward has repeatedly been targeted by similar abuse this season.

The Valencia-based court said in a statement that Vinícius will be asked to give testimony via video-conference at some point.

The judge also asked for the Valencia club to identify the security guards at the game so they could possibly give testimony and to conserve any audiovisual material of the match from the 72nd minute for possible study.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

