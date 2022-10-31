Jump to content

India cricket star Virat Kohli "paranoid" over hotel video

India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room

Via AP news wire
Monday 31 October 2022 07:26

India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the video, in which a stranger walks through the room filming every step of the way.

A second person was in the room when the video was shot, but no faces are shown in the footage.

The video is labelled ’King Kohli’s Hotel Room," and shows the star batsman’s neat and organized belongings.

It remains unclear in which hotel room the video was taken, or how it came into Kohli's possession.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Kohli played in India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa in Perth on Sunday night. The 33-year-old made only 12 runs and dropped an easy catch in the deep.

India plays its next match at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

