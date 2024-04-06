Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Virgin Atlantic plane clipped a BA jet at Heathrow but no injuries were reported

A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, but there were no reports of injuries

Via AP news wire
Saturday 06 April 2024 16:26
Britain Heathrow Collision
Britain Heathrow Collision (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.

Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport’s Terminal 3.

Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching.

“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service,” Virgin said in a statement.

BA said engineers were also looking at its plane.

Heathrow said that “no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in