Believers of Our Lady of Guadalupe flock to her Mexico City shrine, in photos

Claudia Rosel
Friday 12 December 2025 18:17 GMT

Devotees of Our Lady of Guadalupe gathered at her Roman Catholic shrine in Mexico City to honor the 1531 apparition of the Virgin Mary. The dark-skinned Virgin, according to church tradition, appeared to the Indigenous peasant Juan Diego in 1531 and her image was imprinted on his cloak, which is on display inside the church.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

