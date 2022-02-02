Dispute over mask mandates in Virginia to be heard by judge
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school
A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school.
Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week in Arlington County seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.
On his first day in office last month, Youngkin issued an order that not only reversed a school mask mandate that has been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards.
The school boards say Youngkin's action usurps local authority and unnecessarily upends procedures that allowed schools to safely navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.