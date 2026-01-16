Judge allows a third offshore wind project to resume construction as the industry challenges Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge ruled Friday that work on a Virginia offshore wind project could resume, the third project this week to successfully challenge the Trump administration in court.

The administration announced last month it was suspending leases for at least 90 days on five East Coast offshore wind projects because of national security concerns. Its announcement did not reveal specifics about those concerns.

Developers and states sued in an effort to block the order. Dominion Energy Virginia, which is developing Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, was the first.

In federal court in Virginia on Friday, a judge said he was granting the Richmond-based company's request for a preliminary injunction, according to the record from the hearing. This allows construction to resume while Dominion Energy’s lawsuit challenging the government's order proceeds.

In federal court for the District of Columbia, judges ruled this week that construction could also resume on the Empire Wind project for New York by Norwegian company Equinor, and the Revolution Wind project for Rhode Island and Connecticut, by Danish company Orsted.

Large, ocean-based wind farms are the linchpin of plans to shift to renewable energy in East Coast states that have limited land for onshore wind turbines or solar arrays. Orsted is also suing over the pause of its Sunrise Wind project for New York.

The fifth paused project is Vineyard Wind, under construction in Massachusetts. Vineyard Wind LLC, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, joined the rest of the developers in challenging the administration on Thursday. They filed a complaint in District Court in Boston.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind has been under construction since early 2024. It will consist of 176 offshore wind energy turbines providing enough electricity to power about 660,000 homes.

Dominion Energy argued that the government's order is “arbitrary and capricious” and unconstitutional. It said after the hearing that it will now focus on restarting work to ensure the project can begin delivering critical energy in just weeks. It says the project is essential to meet dramatically growing energy needs driven by dozens of new data centers.

President Donald Trump has dismissed offshore wind developments as ugly, but the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is about 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the shores of Virginia Beach.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.