Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

The Detroit auto show has returned with a roar

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 September 2022 06:06

Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

Show all 4
Auto Show Air Mobility

The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar.

Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.

But this time around, they also can check out what organizers are calling “the show above the show.”

The Air Mobility Experience features displays and demonstrations from six air mobility innovators — representing five countries — that include electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, a hoverbike, a hoverboard and a jet suit.

“Feels like the future,” said John George, chief creative officer of the Air Mobility Experience. “We've all asked this question — I know I have, since I was a kid: ‘When was that future going to arrive?’”

Recommended

“And the answer is: ‘Now,’” he said.

Show-goers can see some air mobility conveyances on display on the show floor, while others have been visible in the skies above the city.

That includes the ICON A5, a two-seat, amphibious, light-sport aircraft with retractable wings that enable owners to haul it in a trailer behind a truck, SUV or other vehicle.

Pilots from Vacaville, California-based ICON Aircraft provided demonstration flights along the Detroit River that featured landings on the waterway that separates Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

“The reaction (of passengers) landing on the water is always my favorite," said Suzanne Clavette, ICON's marketing manager and a pilot who flew some of the A5 demo flights that passed by the downtown Huntington Place convention center that hosts the auto show.

NAIAS last was held in January 2019. It returned last week on a smaller scale with fewer new model debuts and journalists, and less-glitzy displays.

But hosting the show in September has allowed carmakers — including Ford Motor Co., which debuted the new Mustang at downtown's Hart Plaza — and the air mobility companies to make use of the great outdoors.

“Honestly, I think this is the future of shows. It's no longer just an auto show. It's a mobility show, which gives you a glimpse of all of those vehicle types, including the ones that fly," George said.

The show runs through Sunday.

Recommended

___

Follow Mike Householder at https://twitter.com/mikehouseholder

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in