After almost 2 years, water park reopens at Disney World
The big waves are returning to Walt Disney World.
The theme park resort said Tuesday that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park after an almost two-year hiatus.
The water park closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus started spreading throughout the U.S. While Disney World's other theme parks reopened in summer 2020 with virus safety protocols in place, the water park stayed closed.
Visitors to Typhoon Lagoon will be able to swim in its massive wave pool, slide down its water coaster and meander down its lazy river starting on Sunday.
