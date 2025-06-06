Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Multiple people killed and injured by Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv

Evgeniy Maloletka,Dan Bashakov
Friday 06 June 2025 10:01 BST

A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has killed multiple people and injured many others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It was part of a wider overnight assault and the latest in a series of large-scale attacks targeting regions across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in