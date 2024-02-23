Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 23 February 2024 03:48

Feb. 16–22, 2024

Models presented a Tom Ford collection on the runway in Milan. After Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, vowed that President Vladimir Putin and his allies would be brought to justice over his death. Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement, walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival. A South Korean air force aerobatic team performed at the Singapore Airshow.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog :http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

