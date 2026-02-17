Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seed-starting time is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to think about tomatoes.

I can think of no better summer meal than a thick slice of a homegrown Oxheart between two slices of white bread, adorned only with salt, pepper and maybe a couple of basil leaves.

I’m also partial to Beefsteak, Porterhouse, Brandywine, Big Zac and Big Boy, all delicious — and all red, the way many of us have been conditioned to believe tomatoes should be. But there’s a whole kaleidoscope of tomatoes you can grow in your garden.

So this year, as you’re dog-earring catalog pages and dreaming of July, look past the usual suspects. One of these oddballs just might be the tomato you love the most.

Cherokee Purple

It was the first other-colored tomato I grew. I didn’t particularly find the heirloom's grayish-brown skin or matching flesh appetizing, and my 8-foot-tall (2.5-meter-tall) indeterminate plant didn’t produce as prolifically as most other varieties I’d grown. But its sweet, earthy and somewhat smoky flavor and juicy consistency made for a delicious sandwich.

Black Krim

This old, indeterminate Crimean heirloom introduced to North American home gardeners in 1990 is slightly easier on the eyes. Its sweet, salty, tangy flavor intensifies when allowed to ripen fully on the vine, so resist the urge to harvest prematurely. And if its unusual reddish-gray color turns you off, take a bite and you’ll get over it.

Black Beauty

A few steps up on the aesthetics trellis, Black Beauty lives up to its name. With skin the color of blackberries and deep red, meaty flesh, it’s considered the darkest tomato in the world and has the antioxidant content to prove it. Although it’s a hybrid variety, Black Beauty has been stabilized through selective breeding, so its seeds will grow true to type. And it makes an impressive Caprese salad.

Ananas Noire

Also known by its English translation of Black Pineapple, this tomato variety is the happiest-looking of the bunch. Almost tie-dyed in appearance, the green, red and yellow tricolored hybrid popped up naturally in 1990s Belgium when a pineapple tomato crossed with a black tomato growing nearby. Developed further and stabilized by the Belgian horticulturist Pascal Moreau, and made available to home gardeners in 2005, the indeterminate plants are heavy producers of sweet, juicy, citrusy fruits.

Yellow Pear

This indeterminate heirloom plant produces an abundance of small, vibrant yellow, pear-shaped fruits. According to the Monticello historic site, which collects and sells historic seeds, the indeterminate plant was grown in the early 1600s by American settlers, who preserved and pickled its fruit. We can still do that, of course, as well as eat them out of hand or use them in salads.

Voyager

Voyager tomatoes are true weirdos. The heirloom variety is said to have gotten its name because its fruits are comprised of individual segments that can be pulled apart without disturbing the others, making for good travel snacks. They also reveal an interesting shape when sliced horizontally through the whole fruit. In my garden, Voyagers were quick to ripen. And in my kitchen, they were tangy — enjoyed with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Green Zebra

This green-and-yellow striped tomato variety has bright green interior flesh and a sweet, tangy flavor. Its cultivation spanned four decades, as Everett, Washington, plant breeder Tom Wagner worked to cross several heirloom varieties to create a tomato that would remain green when ripe. The indeterminate plants, made available in 1983, produce crack-resistant fruit with exceptional heat and drought tolerance.

Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.