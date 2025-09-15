Asian shares mostly rise after last week's Wall Street rallies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, after Wall finished the previous week near their record levels.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4% to 26,505.18. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,878.57. Worries are simmering about China's economy, as analysts say the data for August aren't strong enough to reflect ongoing dynamic growth, especially given the damage from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. China's retail sales rose 3.4%, and factory output was up 5.2%.

“The underlying flow is shifting. For years, Beijing leaned on exports as the carry trade that kept growth rolling even as property cracked. But with Trump’s tariffs slicing through supply chains, that leg of the trade is gone,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 8,836.50, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% to 3,409.94. Stock trading was closed Monday for a national holiday in Japan.

Wall Street ended Friday with the S&P 500 edging down by less than 0.1% from the all-time high set Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 273 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%.

The recent rallies are coming because of expectations the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its meeting next week. That means that, if the interest rate cuts don't happen, the market could drop in disappointment.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 3.18 points to 6,584.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 273.78 to 45,834.22, and the Nasdaq composite rose 98.03 to 22,141.10.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury recovered some of its drop from earlier in the week, rising Friday to 4.06% from 4.01% late Thursday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $63.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $67.40 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 147.45 Japanese yen from 147.65 yen. The euro cost $1.1730, little changed from $1.1732.