Morgan & Morgan sues Disney to use 'Steamboat Willie' in law firm ads

Prominent personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan is asking a federal court in Florida to decide if “Steamboat Willie” can be used for its advertisements

Mike Schneider
Wednesday 17 September 2025 23:50 BST
Disney Steamboat Willie
Disney Steamboat Willie (Copyright 1941 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Is Steamboat Willie “For the people?”

That's a question that one of the largest personal injury law firms in the United States is asking a federal court in central Florida to decide.

The law firm Morgan & Morgan, known for its tagline, “For the people,” in its ubiquitous television commercials, sued Disney on Wednesday in an effort to get a ruling that would allow it to use “Steamboat Willie” in advertisements. “Steamboat Willie” was a groundbreaking 1928 animated short film directed by Walt Disney in which Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse made their first public appearances.

The law firm said that the U.S. copyright expired last year for “Steamboat Willie,” which was a lodestar for U.S. film animation at the time, and that it had reached out to Disney to make sure the entertainment company wouldn't sue them if they used images from the animated film for their TV and online ads. Disney's lawyers responded by saying they didn't offer legal advice to third parties, according to the lawsuit.

Morgan & Morgan said it was filing the lawsuit to get a decision because it otherwise feared being sued by Disney for trademark infringement if it used “Steamboat Willie.”

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

In the black-and-white animated ad that Morgan & Morgan wants to air, a voiceover announcer starts and ends the commercial by saying that Disney didn't approve or authorize the advertisement. The ad shows Mickey captaining a boat on land that crashes into a car driven by Minnie, who then pulls out her phone and contacts the law firm.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social

