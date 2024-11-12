Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest over the weekend, Dominican Republic prosecutors said Tuesday.

The attorney general's office in the Dominican Republic said in a statement police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman's attention.

The gun was registered to Franco’s uncle, authorities said.

Franco, 23, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case involving a minor, was arrested Sunday after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

Another man and a woman were also detained in the armed confrontation. Two firearms were seized, police previously said.

Prosecutors said no one was hurt in the dispute and both parties agreed not to press charges.

A conviction for illegally possessing a firearm could call for a three-to-five year prison sentence.

Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the sexual abuse case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was amid his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb