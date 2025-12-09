Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dominican court orders new trial for Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco in sexual abuse case

An appeals court in the Dominican Republic has ordered a new trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco,

Martn Adames
Tuesday 09 December 2025 14:05 GMT
WANDER FRANCO
WANDER FRANCO

An appeals court in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday ordered a new trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing a minor and had received a two-year suspended sentence.

Tuesday’s ruling comes after Franco’s attorneys had pushed to have his conviction suspended and sentencing overturned, while prosecutors had been seeking a five-year sentence.

The appeals court ruled in favor of Franco, ordering that new judges oversee the case.

Franco was arrested last year after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time, and of transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

In November 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract, but his career was upended when authorities in the Dominican Republic announced in August 2023 that they were investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

In January 2024, Franco was arrested in his home country. Six months later, Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list.

In late June 2024, a panel of three judges found him guilty of sexually abusing a minor and not guilty of charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

