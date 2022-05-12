Dallas police search for man who shot 3 at Koreatown salon
Police are searching for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area, wounding three people
Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people.
Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans.
Dallas police said the man, dressed in all black, parked in the shopping center's parking lot, then walked into the salon and opened fire. The three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.
Authorities said the shooter drove off in a maroon minivan.
Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell told KDFW that investigators don't yet know whether the shooting was a hate crime.
“We haven’t said that it’s not, but we haven’t seen any indication that at this time that it is one,” Mitchell said. “When he came in, he shouted something that we haven’t figured out yet, and then he started shooting."
Police said they were looking into reports of a dispute earlier in the day involving a customer to see if it's connected to the shooting.
“We’re not ruling it out, but right now I don’t want to relate the two unless I’m for sure,” Mitchell said.
