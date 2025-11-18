Poland suggests Russia is behind railway blast on Ukraine delivery line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Evidence suggests the Russian secret services appears to have ordered the blowing up of a railway line in Poland over the weekend, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Everything indicates” that the rail incident was “initiated by the Russian secret services,” Jacek Dobrzyński, the spokesman for Poland’s security services minister, said on Tuesday morning, according to the Polish Press Agency, or PAP.

In what Prime Minister Donald Tusk called an “unprecedented act of sabotage," a segment of a rail line linking Poland's capital, Warsaw, to the border with Ukraine was blown up over the weekend. Another segment further south was also damaged in what officials say was likely sabotage as well.

That rail line is being used to transport aid to Ukraine, Polish officials said.

Dobrzyński was speaking to the media after a meeting of the governmental National Security Committee, which took place Tuesday morning with the participation of military commanders, heads of the intelligence services and a representative of the president. Army patrols have been sent to check the safety of railways and other key infrastructure in the east of the country, the defense minister said.

Polish prosecutors have initiated an investigation into “acts of sabotage of a terrorist nature” directed against railway infrastructure and committed for the benefit of foreign intelligence.

“These actions brought about an immediate danger of a land traffic disaster, threatening the lives and health of many people and property on a large scale,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Radio Zet on Tuesday that authorities were investigating the planned use of a camera found near the damaged tracks on the Warsaw-Lublin route.

In the first incident, an explosion damaged the tracks near the village of Mika, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Warsaw and, in a separate incident, power lines were destroyed in the area of Puławy, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Lublin. Trains carrying passengers were forced to stop at both locations, but no one was hurt.

“The explosion was most likely intended to blow up the train,” Tusk said on Monday in reference to the Mika incident.