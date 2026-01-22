Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prices ticked up in November as Americans keep spending a key inflation measure shows

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ticked up in November in the latest sign that price increases remain stubbornly elevated

US Consumer Prices
US Consumer Prices

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ticked up in November in the latest sign that prices remain stubbornly elevated.

Consumer prices rose 2.8% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from a 2.7% annual pace in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices also increased 2.8% in November from a year ago, slightly higher than October’s 2.7%.

Inflation has fallen sharply from a four-decade high in 2022 but has mostly leveled off in the past two years.

Still, on a monthly basis prices were milder: Both overall inflation and core inflation moved up just 0.2% in November from October. At that pace, over time inflation would move closer to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Thursday’s data was delayed by the six-week government shutdown last fall.

Also on Thursday, the government said that the economy expanded at a healthy 4.4% annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest growth in two years.

