US consumer confidence plummets in February, biggest monthly decline since 2021
U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in February, the biggest monthly decline in more than four years, a business research group said Tuesday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in February, the biggest monthly decline in more than four years, a business research group said Tuesday.
The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index sank this month to 98.3 from 105.3 in January. That's far below the expectations of economists, who projected a reading of 103, according to a survey by FactSet.
The seven-point drop was the biggest month-to-month decline since August of 2021.
Markets on Wall Street immediately sank. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.7%.
The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.
Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity and is closely watched by economists for signs about how the American consumer is feeling.