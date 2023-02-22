Jump to content

Fed Minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike

Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of the Fed’s rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike

Christopher Rugaber
Wednesday 22 February 2023 19:09
Federal Reserve Minutes
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike.

The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point hike because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest in 15 years.

The central bank’s rate hikes typically lead to increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit card borrowing and business lending.

At the meeting, Fed officials also unanimously agreed that “ongoing increases” in the Fed’s key rate “would be appropriate,” which points to additional hikes in the next two meetings, at least.

Overall, the minutes showed that the Fed's policymakers emphasized their determination to keep rates high to curb high inflation even as they welcomed a slowdown since the fall.

