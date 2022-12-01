Jump to content

Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline

The nation’s new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday

Via AP news wire
Thursday 01 December 2022 20:28
Mental Health New York
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The nation's new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday.

Those trying to reach the line for help with suicide, depression or other mental health crises are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.”

People can still reach a mental health counselor through the lifeline by texting “988” or opening a chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversaw the launch of the three-digit lifeline earlier this year, is in communication with the contractor that supports the line, HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet Thursday.

“We’ve taken immediate action to ensure alternative 988 channels are available to the public,” Lovenheim tweeted. The outage had been ongoing for several hours Thursday, she said.

The 988 helpline, launched in July, is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country that's designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911.

Intrado, the telecommunications provider for the service, could not immediately be reached for comment.

