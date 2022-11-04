Jump to content

It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

A transition is coming this weekend across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election: Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend

Via AP news wire
Friday 04 November 2022 18:51
US-Fall Back
US-Fall Back

A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.

Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

