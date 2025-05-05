Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Army pausing helicopter flights near Washington airport after close calls

The Army is pausing flights near a Washington airport after two commercial planes had to abort landings last week because of an Army Black Hawk helicopter that was flying to the Pentagon

Tara Copp
Monday 05 May 2025 20:26 BST
Airport Safety Review
The Army is pausing flights near a Washington airport after two commercial planes had to abort landings last week because of an Army Black Hawk helicopter that was flying to the Pentagon.

The commander of the 12th Aviation Battalion directed the unit to pause flight operations around Ronald Reagan National Airport following Thursday’s close calls, two Army officials confirmed to The Associated Press.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not publicly announced. The unit is continuing to fly in the greater Washington, D.C., region.

It comes after 67 people died in January when a passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan airport.

