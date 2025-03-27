Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
U.S. economy grew 2.4% in the 4th quarter after upgrade from earlier estimate

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy annual 2.4% pace the last three months of 2024, supported by a year-end surge in consumer spending

Paul Wiseman
Thursday 27 March 2025 12:37 GMT
GDP
GDP (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy annual 2.4% pace the last three months of 2024, supported by a year-end surge in consumer spending, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade of its previous estimate of fourth-quarter growth.

But it’s unclear whether the United States can sustain solid growth as President Donald Trump wages trade wars, purges the federal workforce and promises mass deportations of immigrants working in the country illegally.

The Commerce Department said that growth in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — decelerated from a 3.1% pace in July-September 2024.

For all of 2024, the economy — the world’s biggest — grew 2.8%.

