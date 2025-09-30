Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US consumer confidence declines again as Americans fret over prices, job market

U.S. consumer confidence declines again in September as Americans’ pessimism over a inflation and weakening job market grew again

Matt Ott
Tuesday 30 September 2025 15:15 BST
US Economy
US Economy (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

U.S. consumer confidence declines again in September as Americans’ pessimism over a inflation and weakening job market grew again.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell by 3.6 points to 94.2 in September, down from August’s 97.8. That’s a bigger drop than analysts were expecting and the lowest reading since April, when President Donald Trump rolled out his sweeping tariff policy.

A measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for their income, business conditions and the job market fell to 73.4, remaining well below 80, the marker that can signal a recession ahead.

Consumers’ assessments of their current economic situation dipped by 7 points to 125.4.

