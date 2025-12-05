Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos of the FIFA World Cup draw for the 2026 soccer tournament

The Associated Press
Friday 05 December 2025 18:46 GMT

The World Cup draw determines where teams will play at next year's soccer tournament between 48 nations that will run from June 11 to July 19.

Presidents from the three host countries attended the event, with U.S. President Donald Trump receiving FIFA's first peace prize. Trump thanked the leaders of fellow host countries, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in