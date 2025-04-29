At little-known US research lab, Bondi meets with scientists studying illicit drugs to stop the flow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A key player in the U.S. government's battle to combat the flow of deadly fentanyl is a team at a little-known research lab in northern Virginia that's working to analyze seized narcotics and gather intelligence to find ways to stop the supply.

Attorney General Pam Bondi traveled to the Drug Enforcement Administration lab on Tuesday to meet with chemists who are tasked with identifying the ever-evolving tactics employed by cartels to manufacture drugs flowing across the southern border.

“We are trying to reverse engineer what the cartels are doing at any given time,” senior DEA research chemist David Guthrie told Bondi. “Whenever something new shows up, it's our job to figure out how that got in there. Did they change the recipe? Are they using a new compound?"

Bondi donned a blue DEA lab coat as she toured the facility in an effort to put a spotlight on a key Trump administration priority to combat the illicit flow of fentanyl that's blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths every year.

The chemists showed Bondi the ease with which cartels are able to produce fentanyl, and detailed how their team is working to identify new compounds to help law enforcement keep illicit drugs off the street.

“That's how easy it is to kill Americans,” Bondi said after watching blue pills shoot out of a pill press seized by investigators that's capable of producing 15,000 pills an hour.

The Trump administration has sought to increase pressure on violent drug cartels and criminal gangs, charging an alleged high-ranking member of Tren de Aragua in Colombia with terrorism offenses earlier this month.

The White House has linked the fentanyl issue to his tariffs, saying the president is working to hold Mexico, Canada, and China “accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.”

