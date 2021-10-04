Court rejects DC residents' bid for voting representation

The Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives

Monday 04 October 2021 15:13
Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court's four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.

Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia’s nonvoting member of Congress