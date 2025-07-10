Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US applications for jobless benefits fall to 227,000 last week, remain at historically healthy level

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining in the historically healthy range of the past couple years

Matt Ott
Thursday 10 July 2025 13:39 BST
Unemployment Benefits
Unemployment Benefits (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining in the historically healthy range of the past couple years.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending July 5 fell by 5,000 to 227,000, fewer than the 238,000 that analysts forecast. Applications for unemployment aid are viewed as representative of layoffs.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 5,750 to 235,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the week of June 28 rose by 10,000 to 1.97 million. That’s the most since November of 2021.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in