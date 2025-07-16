US will build repair facilities for the Philippine navy near the disputed South China Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Navy will construct two facilities for the repair and maintenance of Philippine military boats in a province facing the South China Sea, where confrontations between the Philippine and Chinese coast guards have flared.

The U.S. Embassy said Wednesday the project that will take place at Oyster Bay and Quezon town in western Palawan province. It said in a statement that it underscored the treaty allies’ aim to maintain a “free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific."

Palawan faces the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety, and is the headquarters of the Philippine military’s Western Command, which deploys navy patrol ships, surveillance vessels and aircraft to defend its territorial interests.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have also been involved in the long-simmering territorial disputes in the busy waterway, a flashpoint in the regional rivalry between the U.S. and China.

Washington has no territorial claims in the waters but has repeatedly stated that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

The U.S. military has separately constructed warehouses, barracks and other facilities in nine Philippine military camps, where rotating batches of American forces can stay and store weapons under a 2014 defense pact.

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on the U.S. Navy’s plan to construct the two facilities in Palawan province but it has long accused Washington of plotting with its allies to contain China's rise.