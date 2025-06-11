Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

National Guard troops have temporarily detained civilians in LA protests, commander says

National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids

Lolita C. Baldor
Wednesday 11 June 2025 21:23 BST
Immigration Raids Los Angeles
Immigration Raids Los Angeles (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids, the commander in charge said Wednesday, but they quickly turned them over to law enforcement.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman also said about 500 of the National Guard troops have been trained so far to accompany agents on immigration operations. Photos of Guard soldiers providing security for the agents have already been circulated by immigration officials.

Sherman is commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in