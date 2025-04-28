Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site

Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital

Stephen Whyno
Monday 28 April 2025 13:06 BST
Commanders Stadium Football
Commanders Stadium Football (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital as part of an agreement between the organization and the District of Columbia government to build on the site of the old RFK Stadium.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city at the place the franchise called home for more than three decades. The agreement is pending D.C. City Council approval.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

